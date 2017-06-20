Round five of the Cradle to Cradle Product Design Challenge has come to a close. Organized by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, these circular design challenges encourage professional and student designers worldwide to develop viable solutions for everyday products that also experiment with Cradle to Cradle sustainable product design principles. As part of six circular design challenges continuing into 2018, the latest competition reeled in 94 entries from 141 designers in 17 countries.

The five winning projects include a chair that anyone can build from a sheet of material, a 100 percent recyclable shaving razor, and a an adaptable, biodegradable wall for workspaces. The fifth challenge also introduced the first winner of the new Best Use of Cradle to Cradle Certified Materials category. Read on for more about the winning projects.

Best Student Project & Best Use of Aluminum: MyEcoWall by Caterina Vianna & Ferran Gesa - EINA, University School of Design and Art, Barcelona, Spain