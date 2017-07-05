Frank Lloyd Wright's concrete-block John Sowden House in Los Angeles makes a special appearance in “I Dare You”, the latest music video from British indie-pop band The xx as their “love letter to Los Angeles”.

Directed by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan in collaboration with Raf Simons, the saccharine music video playfully alludes to the infamous Black Dahlia murder that took place at the house in the 1940s. In the video, a group of mischievous, lovey-dovey teenagers — featuring “Moonlight” actor Ashton Sanders, actress Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things”, and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, among others — dare each other to enter the haunted Wrightian home.

What ensues when the teenagers step foot into the house? Watch the full video below to find out.

h/t Phaidon