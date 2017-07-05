The authorities in the Cuban capital, Havana, say they are restoring a network of hotels where rooms are rented by the hour to lovers.



State-run "posadas", or love motels, disappeared during Cuba's economic crisis in the 1990s, when they became hurricane shelters.



Private householders filled the gap in the market, but at exorbitant prices.



Officials say the posadas will be cheaper and will help end the practice of love-making in Havana's open spaces. — BBC