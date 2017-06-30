Kengo Kuma & Associates have been commissioned to design an "eco-luxury hotel" building perched above the railways of the Paris-Rive Gauche district. Part of a larger development, the building is meant to serve as a landmark for the neighborhood.

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

“In the context of repetitive volumes along the avenue, our design strategy was to create a sculptural shape as formed by natural erosion that will let the sky come down to the street. The work on the volume is defined by the modularity of the wooden structure,” write the architects. “As particles, dispersed facade panels together with the volumetric decomposition come to blur the shape of the building. The warm materiality of the wood is combined with the soften reflection and aerial touch of the metal panels. The building will come alive with the light.”

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

In total, the building has a floor area of 12,700 square meters. It will include a sport facility, business center, youth hostel, "performance bar and restaurant", and a co-working space. The architects contend it will serve as a "green lung" for the dense urban area along the Avenue de France. It will include terraced and suspended gardens.

“Reinforcing the connection between the busy Avenue and the green promenade on the south, the public garden will resonate with the garden of the National Library close by and rise the attractiveness of the district,” states Kengo Kuman & Associates.

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

Credit: Luxigon / Mir

Credit: Luxigon / Mir



