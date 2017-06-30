McMansion Hell, which besides satire, also regularly features educational posts on the history and significance of vernacular architecture in the US, was threatened with a lawsuit this week for using photos obtained from Zillow for parody.

Image courtesy of McMansionHell.com

After Electronic Frontier Foundation, representing Wagner against Zillow, released its letter asserting that the company "cannot leverage its agreements with third parties to assert some kind of 'super copyright' that overrides fair use" Zillow announced that they will not pursue legal action against Wagner. The blogger agreed to stop using photos sourced from the website but will not delete any of the already posted images, as originally requested.