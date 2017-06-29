If you've ever wanted to measure the dimensions of a window that you can't reach physically, it's largely been a trick of algebra. However, the new AR Measure App, as developed by Laan Labs, promises to make it easy to accurately measure physical objects by simply pointing an iOS device at it. In the demo video, the app is able to instantly render the dimensions of a physical object using the existing sensors of an iPhone or iPad.

"Boat." Image: AR Measure

In a press release, Laan Labs notes that “A lot of the credit here goes to the brilliant engineers at Apple. Our app is built on top of the ARKit Framework that was announced at WWDC 2017. That framework allows us to identify points in space using the iPhones sensors and camera input and then measure the distance between those points.”

"Stool." Image: AR Measure

The demos only show the measurement of height or width of relatively flat objects, as opposed to the surface of a curvy or circular item. In practical terms, this makes the app useful for measuring items that are difficult to reach physically, and also for those who don't carry around a tape measure or ruler on a regular basis. However, the availability of this technology on a ubiquitous platform marks a major advancement for augmented reality.