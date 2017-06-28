The McCormick House, located in the Chicago suburbs, was built by Mies van der Rohe in 1952 and is one of only three residences designed by the pioneering modernist architect. In 1994, the steel frame row house was moved to a nearby park where it was restored and opened to public as part of the Elmhurst Art Museum. While public access to the house has been an important success, an ongoing issue has come about from the new building that the museum added in 1997 along with the new corridors that linked the quarters to the Mies house. Basically, it masked the main facade of the house, camouflaging the prized architectural home and making many a visitor wonder where the McCormick House even was. The museum now plans to tear down the corridor, restore a carport at the house's entrance, and install trees and grass to more closely resemble the landscaping around the original house.