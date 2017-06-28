The elegant new museum [...] is the antithesis of its hefty, imposing neighbour [the Tirpitz, part of Hitler’s Atlantic Wall]. A series of incisions appear in the sand dunes, leading to a hidden, airy square from which the exhibition spaces radiate [...] Visitors embark on a “daylight” journey and a “darkened experience” that tell the story of how the tides brought wealth and stability to the area on the one hand, and took lives on the other. — The Guardian
Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the new Blåvand bunker hill museum in Denmark's West Jutland region will be opening to the public on June 30. Integrated into a historic sand dune next to the Nazi-era Tirpitz bunker, the elegant museum is a “light antithesis to bunker architecture”, BIG describes. The museum will feature three exhibitions designed by Tinker Imagineers that explore both the lighter and darker chapters of the region's history.
