Due to various cultural, demographic, and technological advances, the way people work and live today has dramatically changed. The freelance economy is on the rise, more people are choosing (and allowed) to work from home, and tech and start up companies are foregoing traditional office spaces to set up shop in restored warehouses and adapted historic buildings. These developments have called into question the fate of the high-rise tower as commercial skyscrapers struggle to find enough tenants to fill up their floors.

22 Bishopsgate, currently under construction and due to open in 2019, is one approach that responds to these key shifts in the workplace. Located in the heart of London, the 62-story tower will be the tallest building in the Square Mile at 278 meters, eclipsing the nearby Heron tower at 231. The building represents a new approach by offering its professional residents choice. Recognizing the relationship between employee wellbeing and productivity as central to the companies ethos, it will be first UK tower of its kind to contain over 100,000 sq ft of integrated amenity and social spaces. Housing a fresh food market, an innovation hub, a wellbeing retreat/spa, a curated 'art walk,' a business club, a cycle hub and London's highest free public viewing galley, it will also be home to another particularly noteworthy amenity: London's first climbing window. Installed directly on the inner face of the buildings external wall, it will be situated 125 meters from the ground and provide panoramic views of the city.

All of this could definitely be described as extra but as the cubicles and office towers of the 80s and 90s become increasingly outdated and undesirable, those hoping to cash in on a company's rental agreement need to offer extra. While Google, Amazon, and Apple, can build campuses with extravagant offerings, competitors who can't front multi-billon dollar building projects are looking for ways to offer employees a similar and competitively appealing work environment. When 22 Bishopsgate completes and suits with computers and desk plants begin to fill up the floors, it will certainly fit this bill for a bespoke workplace.

