In 2013, it took an architect an average of 14 years to complete the initial education, myriad examinations and extra curricular activities neccessary to acheive licensure. In 2016, that figure dropped by 1.5 years thanks in part to an accelerated testing schedule. As a press release notes, "NCARB's work with licensing boards over the past decade have focused on streamlining, updating, and aligning two key pillars on the path to licensure—the Architectural Experience Program™ (AXP™) and the Architect Registration Examination® (ARE®)—leading to a reduction in completion times. Plus, candidates for architecture licenses are increasingly overlapping these two programs."