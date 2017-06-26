Nearly a fifth of a mile up in the sky atop Los Angeles’ tallest building, two massive LED displays — each 42 by 60 feet — sit dormant, ready to beam messages out across the city. The screens consist of 250 million pixels, each no bigger than a pea, ready to explode with vibrant oranges, blues and greens once the sun sets and the building begins to glow. — the LA Times

Los Angeles's tallest building, the Wilshire Grand, finally opened it's doors this past Friday. Standing at 1,100 feet, it is the tallest building in the U.S. west of the Mississippi. Beyond it's height, the tower is bringing something else new to the downtown skyline with two massive LED displays and roughly 2.5 miles of LEDS running up and down its spine.

In 2011, the LA City Council approved a plan to designate the area of Wilshire Grand and its surroundings as a sign district which would allow buildings to have LED Displays, including some for elaborate advertising. Though it had its opponents, backers claim this will bring an energy to the area akin to Times Square or Tokyo. The display screen atop will flash the logo for Korean Airlines, who owns the building, and for the InterContinental Hotel, which is a key tenant. It is also envisioned to have special displays for key events like holidays or a hypothetical Lakers Champion win. At street-level, a sign with static advertisement will be visible to pedestrians and drivers.

Check out some videos of the display below!

