A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the latest civic development in North London; the Camden Highline. For years, the disused railway has been talked about among local residents, with many wanting to see a little bit of New York in Camden Town.

Image Courtesy of Camden Town Unlimited

Since 2016, Camden Town Unlimited have been working with Network Rail to secure the 18-metre wide disused railway line, which runs for almost a kilometre between the beloved, vibrant Camden Market and the newly developed Kings Cross area. The initial ambitions for the project include creating a space which is accessible to all and will provide a home for the arts, festivals, and live performance, as well as ecological and educational benefits.

Using the famous New York High Line as a precedent, this crowd-funded project will initially work on the existing infrastructure, workshops, events, and feasibility works. The funds raised from the campaign run on Spacehive will also set up a community organisation for the project, open a week-long exhibition (which would include more visuals and a scale model being produced), and continue to develop much more detailed plans and timelines for the project.

Camden Town Unlimited Chief Executive Simon Pitkeathley said:



“People in Camden have been talking about this for years. Now we’re putting our money where our mouth is to make this happen. We invite anyone who wants to see a New York-style Highline here in London, whether you live and work in Camden or are a visitor to the area, to donate what you can to help make this idea a reality.”

The campaign aims for £40k to get these vital surveys and feasibility studies completed. With Camden Town Unlimited promising to match funding during the campaign (i.e. circa £20k of the £40k), the people behind this project are really proving their belief in this new public space which will promote cycling, walking, and a sense of community.

Camden Town Unlimited has already undertaken a lot of work in talking to key stakeholders, local businesses, residents, politicians, and architects to develop the idea to its current stage. Studio Weave and Architecture 00 won the initial competition to develop the first images for the project, which show the potential of creating a vibrant public space, which will attract people to the area (an obvious benefit to local businesses). CTU also promise to keep this Highline, once open, completely accessible to all, and to never charge for everyday use.

The campaign will run until late September, with Camden Town Unlimited hoping to beat this target before the crowdfunding deadline.