The many faces of MVRDV's shape-shifting Baltyk Tower
Image: MVRDV
Turning iconicity on its head, MVRDV have designed a striking building that purposefully refuses easy categorization. Depending on the angle from which it is viewed, the Baltyk Tower seems to assume different forms, a look that is achieved by a series of scenic terraces and a rippling glass-fronted concrete facade.
Image: MVRDV Image: MVRDV
From one angle, the tower appears to be svelte, a compact wedge on Poznan, Poland's streets. However, from another perspective the tower broadens and becomes a kind of gigantic civic staircase. Regardless of where one views the building, the inventive facade gives the structure a dynamic, shifting quality.
Image: MVRDV Image: MVRDV
As MVRDV co-founder Nathalie de Vries explains, “When we came to Poznań for the first time, the goal was clear: we were to realize an office building with public functions on the first two layers and at the top. But also that offered a range of amenities for the community and general public. We realised if we could control the footprint of the building, we could create a new square between Baltic and Concordia. We responded by turning diagonal shapes into terraces, usable by the office workers. A thin building that is very different from all four sides i.e. it is slim towards the top to create a more tower-like feeling but still respective of the neighbourhood height restrictions.”
Image: MVRDV Image: MVRDV
