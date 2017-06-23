We have had so many fantastic applications over the past month we have extended the deadline for entries to June 26th, 2017 at 11:59 pm (BST). Make sure you apply this weekend if you haven't already.

Portfolios take a lot of effort and can be a hard thing to master so we have gathered a prestigious group of judges with years of industry insight and hiring experience in addition to extensive knowledge in architecture, interiors, landscape and urban designer.

The judges will be choosing the top three entries from each category as well as providing feedback for the final six. Winners will receive a high quality printed copy of their portfolio by Beswick Print Solutions as well as a selection of books from Lawrence King Publishing alongside a personalised digital rosette for their CV, portfolio, and website.

Keep an eye out for updates and do come along and join us at the awards ceremony on Friday 14th July, at The Old Truman Brewery. Interior Educators and Archinect UK will be hosting a series of talks before the awards ceremony which are not to be missed!

Meet the judges:

Angela Hughes - Grimshaw Architects

Angela is the Director of HR, driving our people strategy. Having been part of the practice for 10 years, she has been central to Grimshaw's growth, and as a result has extensive knowledge of our people, culture and history.

Previous to Grimshaw, Angela has experience of working in a wide range of industries, always within rapidly changing and growing organisations, as part of their leadership teams, ensuring that people remain high on the agenda.

Angela graduated from Strathclyde University in 1997, gained chartered status with the CIPD in 2007, and gained her Masters in Occupational Psychology in 2012.

Julian Gitsham - Hassell

Julian Gitsham is a Principal and UK Practice Leader for Architecture based in the HASSELL London Studio. Julian is a RIBA registered architect and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts with further qualifications in urban design.

He has been practising for over 30 years and has gained extensive experience in leadership positions at high profile, design-led practices. Prior to joining HASSELL, Julian was Managing Partner and a Board member of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Julian has led projects including Portcullis House Parliamentary Building, a significant new government workplace in London, and Wellington Place, a four-hectare mixed use commercial developmentinLeeds.Hehasastrong track record of award-winning cultural and education buildings including the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design in London, Broadcasting Place at Leeds Metropolitan University and the National Cold War Museum. His international project experience includes the National Library of Israel, Cultural District Waterfront project in Abu Dhabi, and a master plan and residential development in Cairo, Egypt. He has also recently completed the visitor and interpretive centres at Jodrell Bank, the Centre of Astrophysics at Manchester University.

Lindsay Urquhart - Bespoke Careers

Lindsay founded Bespoke in 2004. With offices in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, New York and Los Angeles it has a global reach wider than any other specialist agency.

Lindsay is an architect and although she doesn’t design anymore, she spends her time helping incredible individuals shape their careers and build brilliant teams. Her extensive client list in London includes Allies & Morrison, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Duggan Morris, Stanton Williams and ZHA World (formally Zaha Hadid Architects).

Will Sorrell - Design Junction

Will has been working in design and the creative industries for more than twelve years. As Event Director of designjunction, he has managed six editions of the cutting-edge design show in London, New York and Milan. Over his career Will has instigated over 30 design shows in 15 countries, including launching Tom Dixon’s critically acclaimed MOST event in Milan, and running the British Council’s touring design and architecture exhibition programme. His work has also involved initiatives supporting design education; art; fashion; and property development.

Paul O’Brien - Carl Turner Architects

Paul is an integral member of the CTA team working across a number of projects including the new Mountview Academy and Peckham Levels. Research is an important aspect in his work and he is interested in how everyday life informs the way in which we design and inhabit space.

Paul see’s architecture as a vehicle for improving peoples lives and strives to find the best solution to any given brief. The execution is also key and he has a strong belief in materials and craftsmanship.

Paul has been involved in a number of high profile projects while working for award winning practices including Grafton Architects, DSDHA and HBBH in Vancouver.

He gained his training at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College Dublin and Kungliga Tekniska Hogskolan, Stockholm, Sweden.



We can't wait to reveal the winners!



Thank you to our sponsor Archireport, the building site management application for architects and project supervisors.