Inside the pavilion is a long table embedded with exhibits and audio stations telling the stories of people who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, along with excerpts from data sets, state reports, urban theory, poetry, and literature. — Yale News

Working with New Haven-based homeless services provider Columbus House, students from the Yale School of Architecture designed an interactive pavilion that will be featured at this year’s festival together with an exhibition of student work in the YSoA architecture gallery showing proposals for affordable two-unit dwellings.

“The built environment affects us all, and it is our belief that architects and designers have an important role to play in addressing many of the most vexing issues of our time, including the shortage of affordable housing and making our cities more inclusive," states Deborah Berke, Dean of the YSoA.

The pavilion is open to the public 10AM - 4PM through June 24, and the exhibition will be on display Monday-Friday, 9AM - 5PM, and Saturday, 10AM - 5PM. through Aug. 12 at the YSoA gallery, 180 York St.