Back in July 2016, a coup was attempted against the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. It was violently quashed, and the effects are still being felt. Since then, the country has been under a constnat state of emergency. Nearly 100,000 have been detained, around 50,000 arrested, and more than 130,000 state employees—workers, academics, and teachers—have been fired. In particular, Kurdish groups have been targeted in the purge.

Now, the Turkish government plans to commemorate the failed coup with a museum—the Museum of the 15 July: Martyrs and Democracy. It will be built on a site about 40 minutes north of Ankara and is planned to be completed by late 2018. Roughly 36,600 square feet, the museum will cost 10 million Turkish lira (about $2.71M) to build. According to the government, temporary and permanent exhibitions will commemorate the “martyrs and warriors” of the failed uprising.

h/t Hyperallergic