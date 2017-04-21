In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.
(Tip: use the handy FOLLOW feature to easily keep up-to-date with all your favorite Archinect profiles!)
Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Glass.
↑ 7 Bryant Park in New York, NY by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners; Photo: Albert Vecerka/ESTO
↑ West London House in Hammersmith, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects; Photo: Charles Hosea and Agnese Sanvito
↑ Model Home Gallery in Seoul, South Korea by NADAAA
↑ The Lined Extension in London, UK by YARD Architects; Photo: Richard Chivers
↑ Pars Hospital in Rasht, Iran by New Wave Architecture (Lida Almassian / Shahin Heidari); Photo: Parham Taghioff
↑ Media Library [Third-Place] in Thionville, France by Dominique Coulon & associés; Photo: Eugeni Pons, David Romero-Uzeda
↑ Two Tabernacle Street in London, UK by Piercy&Company; Photo: Jack Hobhouse
↑ House on Bassett Road in London, UK by Paul+O Architects; Photo: Fernando Guerra
↑ CMY pavilion in Groningen, the Netherlands shift architecture urbanism; Photo: René de Wit
(Cover pic: Felsham Road in London, UK by Giles Pike Architects; Photo: Logan)
Click here to see more "Ten Top Images on Archinect's Pinterest Boards" posts.
Wanna be included in one of the next roundups?
Simply upload your work as a Project post to your Archinect People or Firm profile, and with some luck, your work may get featured!
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?