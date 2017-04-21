In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Glass.

↑ 7 Bryant Park in New York, NY by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners; Photo: Albert Vecerka/ESTO

↑ West London House in Hammersmith, UK by Neil Dusheiko Architects; Photo: Charles Hosea and Agnese Sanvito

↑ Model Home Gallery in Seoul, South Korea by NADAAA

↑ The Lined Extension in London, UK by YARD Architects; Photo: Richard Chivers

↑ Pars Hospital in Rasht, Iran by New Wave Architecture (Lida Almassian / Shahin Heidari); Photo: Parham Taghioff

↑ Media Library [Third-Place] in Thionville, France by Dominique Coulon & associés; Photo: Eugeni Pons, David Romero-Uzeda

↑ Two Tabernacle Street in London, UK by Piercy&Company; Photo: Jack Hobhouse

↑ House on Bassett Road in London, UK by Paul+O Architects; Photo: Fernando Guerra

↑ CMY pavilion in Groningen, the Netherlands shift architecture urbanism; Photo: René de Wit

(Cover pic: Felsham Road in London, UK by Giles Pike Architects; Photo: Logan)

