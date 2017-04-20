Every architect has to contend with gravity—but when David designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the challenges of that elemental force went far beyond the ordinary. How can a design acknowledge, and embody, the weight of this monumental history and yet transcend it right before your eyes? —
It feels like this is going to be yet another great year for David Adjaye. The architect, who back in January became Sir David Adjaye after receiving the Knights Bachelor award from the Queen of England, is the only architect on this year's "100 Most Influential People" list (a distinction previously held by Bjarke Ingels in 2016).
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?