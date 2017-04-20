“Gateways to Chinatown” is a newly launched initiative seeking design proposals for a new neighborhood landmark at New York City's Canal Street Triangle, between bustling Chinatown and the southern entrance to Little Italy’s Mott Street. The NYC Department of Transportation, the Chinatown Partnership, and Van Alen Institute are inviting design teams everywhere to submit their most innovative proposals for the new landmark and public space.

Initiated by the Chinatown Partnership, the project responds to decades of neighborhood advocacy and planning and a widespread desire for an iconic district marker along one of NYC's busiest thoroughfares.





Views of the Canal Street Triangle. Photo credit: Sigurjon Gudjonsson, NYC DOT.

In August 2016, the three organizations hosted a public forum to allow community members and stakeholders to share their opinions for a suitable district landmark. Following the forum, NYC DOT Street Ambassadors reached out to residents and visitors on-site to gather additional feedback through surveys.





Photo credit: Sigurjon Gudjonsson, NYC DOT.

The winning proposal will inventively “activate the space, honoring neighborhoods past and present while incorporating interactive technologies and enhanced green space”. The winning team, which is expected to be chosen this fall, will receive a $900,000 project budget. Design and implementation are expected to begin in 2018.

Proposals are due on June 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. For full details and to apply, visit gatewaysto.chinatown.nyc.