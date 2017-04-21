

This post is brought to you by World Architecture Festival.

The only global festival that combines awards, live judging, conferences and networking, the World Architecture Festival, has announced "Performance" as the theme for its tenth anniversary edition.

The notion of "performance" in architecture will be central to this year's World Architecture Festival seminar programme. Plus, the architectural tours will also be focused on "performance," with visits to Berlin's top performance venues including Hans Scharoun's Berlin Philharmonie, which inspired the concept of listening to music in the round when it opened in 1963.

Revealing the theme for 2017, WAF Programme Director, Paul Finch, commented: "This year we will examine the multiple aspects of "performance" that architecture has to embrace: aesthetic, technical, economic, and psychological.

We will be discussing buildings designed for performance – for example, theaters and concert halls – but also the role that buildings play in the life and spectacle of the city itself."

The first of the 2017 speakers will be announced at the start of May.

Entries are now open and you have just one week left to submit your projects before the early bird rate deadline and save 100 Euros. Enter your completed or future projects in to one or more of the 31 categories to be in with the chance of joining the ranks of the architectural elite who are proud owners of a WAF award.

Early Bird Rate Entry Deadline: Thursday 27 April (875 EUR per entry)

Final Entry Deadline: Thursday 18 May (975 EUR per entry)

Plus, enter the discount code MULTIENTRY15 at the checkout to get a 15% discount on your total order when you submit 3 or more entries!

Enter now!

Why enter?

WAF and INSIDE finalists will receive more exposure and media coverage than ever before, providing you with the chance to reach new markets and gain new commissions.

Reach new markets and clients through WAF's global PR coverage – previous finalists were featured on the BBC, CNN, MSN, and Yahoo as well are our media partners including Dezeen, ArchDaily, Archinect and The Architects Newspaper

and as well are our media partners including and All finalists will receive live feedback from WAF international jurors including Mary Bowman, Nabil Gholam and Robert Konieczny

Showcase your work at the world's largest annual, global architectural festival and raise your profile on the international stage

Celebrate your work with your team and attract new business and new talent. To be shortlisted and win at WAF sets your work apart from the competition

How to enter: Simply complete the online entry form and upload your entry board artwork and WAF will print all entry boards for you.

Who can enter: Individual architects, practices, multi-professional teams and landscape architects can all enter. Buildings, projects and landscapes must be completed between 1 January 2016 and 1 June 2017 for Completed Buildings Landscapes. There is no time restriction for Future Projects entries. Learn more about the entry requirements.

If you have any questions about your entry you can contact the WAF team on info@worldarchitecturefestival.com. All entries must be submitted by Thursday 18 May.

Archinect and Bustler readers can use promo code ARCHINECT20 to get 20% off their submission fee. Click here to enter now.

Below is a selection of previous WAF entrants related to "Performance"

↓Completed Building – Culture Finalist 2013 – Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azerbaijan – Zaha Hadid

↓Completed Building – Culture 2016 Finalist – CKK Jordanki, Poland – Menis Arquitectos

↓Completed Building – Culture Finalist 2010 – Winspear Opera House, USA – Foster + Partners

↓Completed Building – Culture Winner 2008 – Oslo Opera House, Norway – Snøhetta

↓Completed Building – Culture Finalist 2014 – The Bamboo Playhouse, Malaysia – Eleena Jamil Architects