Over the past couple days, there’s been a string of iconic modernist homes put on the market. Now, a pretty incredible Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale. 2206 Parklands Lane, close to downtown Minneapolis, is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home built in 1960. It’s made primarily of brick, stone and wood and set on a 3.77 acre lot. It’s stocked with some original furniture too. Check out the listing here.