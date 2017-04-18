Since April 1 a large number of the bars, pubs and liquor shops across India has gone out of business, thanks to a Supreme Court order that the outlets should be at least 500m away from state and national highways...The Aishwarya Bar in North Paravoor, a Kochi suburb has built a 250m-long maze-like walkway to the entrance, theoretically making it more than 500m away from the highway. — India Times

In a move that has even delighted the bureaucrats who initially drafted the rule that no bar could be within 500 meters of a highway, an Indian bar has managed to stay in business by virtue of building a 250 meter long maze that, like the snaking lines at an amusement park, greatly expands the literal number of feet one must traverse to get to the bar's actual entrance. While this clever invention may necessitate a designated walker to help steer patrons back out, it ranks among the best architectural interpretations of law we've seen in some time. Cheers!

h/t bldgblog