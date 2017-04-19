

Aimed at architects, designers, specifiers and their clients, Vision 2017 provides an international focus for innovative products and building solutions, bringing together some of the best designs and leading figures from across Western Europe. Across two days in June, the CPD-certified show will host the best and brightest from established practices and start-ups, with new ideas and technological innovation at the heart of the event.



Vision 2017 Speaker Studio Saxe Canopia

All the talks and presentations at Vision will take place under the umbrella topics: Materials Innovations, Technological Insight and Architectural & Design Evolution. This framework will help delegates rethink the built environment and the manner in which we can shape places and spaces. Speakers have been sourced from the best practices in the country and around the world, both small and large. Caroline Bos of UNStudio will talk about their research into the circular economy, while Archio will explore how prefabrication can be beautiful and bespoke. London-based Roger Ridsill from Foster + Partners will discuss the role of engineering in a global firm while Benjamin Garcia Saxe, based in Costa Rica, will demonstrate how his smaller practice is using sustainable materials to create a new kind of tropical architecture. Zaha Hadid Architects’ Stefano Paiocchi will reveal a new design approach that blends techniques between fashion and architectural processes, and Woods Bagot will show how they are rethinking interior spaces for a future dominated by the private-rented sector.

This year the RIBA is heavily involved in the programme, with a major housing talk to be delivered by President Elect Ben Derbyshire. Lynne Sullivan, Chair of the RIBA Sustainable Futures Group, will explore building health and wellness, while key figures will debate the RIBA client survey. Other UK industry partnerships include BRE, the London Festival of Architecture, New London Architecture, the Museum of Architecture and designjunction, demonstrating a commitment to educate and inspire, through open and connected dialogues. BRE have curated a series of talks aimed to target the main issues facing the construction industry today, while New London Architecture will return to Vision with their annual PechaKucha, this time considering the global ways of working and how that might affect efforts closer to home.



Vision 2017 Exhibitor Argex

Vision has also partnered with various international trade authorities, from countries including Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Czech Republic. These nations will be represented at the event through a number of pavilions, each housing multiple participants. Live demonstrations and networking will provide opportunities to meet and exchange ideas with our continental counterparts.

The exhibitors at Vision cover a range of products, materials and solutions, including research and development into the latest software, bringing together industry leaders to discuss challenges in today’s complex market and ways to deal with changing legislation. Woodscape – widely known for their beautiful hardwood street furniture and external structures for the UK’s most vibrant public spaces – will display features from their #designthenation projects that demonstrate the breadth of our urban design experience and working relationships with architects and landscape designers. Argex is an eco-friendly clay from Belgium that can be used for building, horticulture and public spaces, such as the Place Saint-Lambert, a square in the centre of Liège, Belgium.



Vision 2017 Exhibitor Woodscape

The free-to-attend exhibition is open for registration and will take place at Olympia from 6-7 June, featuring established companies alongside the brightest start-ups.

Vision 2017 – 6-7 June Olympia London