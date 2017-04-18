When the decision was made at the beginning of 2014 to relocate the Kirkland Museum, Hugh Grant, the institution’s founder, insisted that the studio be moved to the new site along with the collections...The old studio is attached to the new construction via a glass curtain wall...One striking feature that will also be in the back is the original outhouse, with its marble toilet, which Grant had moved from the original site; — Westword
Last month, Michael Paglia got a peek at the Kirkland Museum's incomplete interior. The tour was led by Jim Olson, a partner with Olson Kundig architects; Martha Rogers, also from Olson Kundig; and included several others who are intimately involved in the design and construction of the promising new building.
