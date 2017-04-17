Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out.

This week's recommendations include the book launch of Justin Davidson's “Magnetic City: A Walking Companion to New York” and lectures from Hanif Kara and Weiss/Manfredi. It's also the final week for exhibitions on the Olana Summer House and “Mastering the Metropolis” on NYC's landmark Zoning Resolution of 1916.

Magnetic City | April 17

Photo: Malinda Rathnayake/Flickr.

“In light of the release of his new book Magnetic City: A Walking Companion to New York, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Justin Davidson sits down with Michelle Young of Untapped Cities to explore New York City through the perspectives of the designers, visionaries, artists, and writers who have built and lived there.”

Hanif Kara on "Designing Interdisciplinary Attitudes" | April 18

Heydar Aliyev Center designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo via cooper.edu.

“The combination of the brute forces of computation and intuition have encouraged new innovations in processes and methods of design allowing a freer movement between disciplines and binding design as well as fabrication and construction more coherently. Professor Hanif Kara — London-based structural engineer and Professor of Architectural Technology at Harvard GSD — will try to share the impact of these expanded opportunities through a series of built projects.”

Marion Weiss and Michael A. Manfredi: Converging Territories | April 19

The Bridge at Cornell Tech by Weiss/Manfredi. Rendering via aap.cornell.edu.

“Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi will provide an overview of their recent work and introduce a current project, The Bridge, a building on Cornell Tech's groundbreaking new Roosevelt Island campus.”

Follies, Function & Form: Imagining Olana's Summer House | Closing on April 22

Olana State Historic Site. Photo via Facebook.

“Lacking documentary evidence to demonstrate the design and style of the [Olana Summer House], 21 architects and landscape architects were invited to interpret this [non-existing] structure, in response to Olana’s historic context and dramatic setting.”

Mastering the Metropolis: New York and Zoning | Closing on April 23

Photo © Iwan Baan, via mcny.org.

It's the final week of the “Mastering the Metropolis” exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York. “On the 100th anniversary of America’s first comprehensive zoning resolution [the Zoning Resolution of 1916, this exhibition] examines the effects of the evolving law and chart the history of the city’s zoning rules and debates to the current day...”

