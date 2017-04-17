Built in 1946 in Bedford, New York, the 1450 sq. ft. Booth House was Philip Johnson’s first constructed commission. In 1955, photographer Robert Damora and his wife, the architect Sirkka Damora, moved in, intending for it to serve as temporary housing until they could build a home of their own design. After falling in love with the spare design, they stayed—until now. At age 93, Sirkka Damora is unable to manage the home physically or support it financially. The Booth House has been put up for sale and Damora is on the hunt for a new owner respectful of the value of the design.

The Booth House is similar to the Glass House in many ways. It’s built on a wide, grass-covered podium and features a large central fireplace as well as lots of glass. Unlike the Glass House, the Booth house has private rooms as well as generous storage. The Damora family were respectful of the original design even as their family grew. So they expanded by adding a subterranean lower level. They also built a separate 800 sq. ft. studio space.





There’s no price listed but, apparently, Damora is more concerned with finding the right buyer (and soon) than financial return. Get in contact with the family by emailing r.damora@verizon.net or calling 718-230-8858.