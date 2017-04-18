As we move into another four day week for us in London, we can think ahead to the weekend sooner than normal. The RA has a late night on Saturday themed around the American Dream, and Sunday has a family day packed full of activities at The Japanese House exhibition. If you find some spare time before then, make sure to catch the Fear and Love exhibition at the Design Museum, and The Geffrye Museum's Teenage Bedrooms, before they close next week.

Image: Barbican Centre

The Japanese House - Family Day | 23 April

The Barbican Centre's The Japanese House Architecture and Life after 1945 exhibition continues to pull in crowds, with its 1:1 scale models and examples of design. This 'family day' allows grown ups and children alike to get creative with design and the concept of home. Activities range from working on masterplans with concrete shapes, to creating a take-away living home model with seeds embedded to sprout at a later date.

Image: Museum of Architecture

How do architects design for diversity? | 24 April

Continuing the Museum of Architecture's exploration of the relationship between the built environment and politics, this talk focuses on the issues surrounding inclusive design. From accommodating all social groups, to preserving local culture within large regeneration projects, this talk promises to examine the ways in which designers must react to these issues in their designs.

Speakers: Irene Craik, director of Levitt Bernstein, Manisha Patel, partner at PRP, and Pooja Agrawal, Senior Project Officer, GLA Regeneration.

Image: Sarah Hyndman

How to Draw Type and Influence People | 21 April

Sarah Hyndman's new book How to Draw Type and Influence People: An Activity Book is an exploration of how typography can shape and influence our opinions and perceptions of our environment. This evening book launch will be formed of interactive workshops which explore how typeface and graphic design can affect our assumptions formed of food from its packaging.

Image: Edward Hopper, Gas, 1940. Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence.

RA Lates: America Dreaming | 22 April

This Saturday night is the latest in the 'RA Lates' series; America Dreaming. This event will explore and celebrate the 'myth' of the American Dream, from Hollywood's Golden Age to the Dust Bowl, contrasting the harsh realities of rural American life to the glamour of film starlets, during the Great Depression. The night gives a unique and fun opportunity to see the America after the Fall exhibition; the dress code for the evening is 'All American Vintage', so expect to see fellow visitors dressed as anything from prairie farmers to Hollywood Starlet.

Also, book now:

New London Vernacular/Urban Qualities | 26 April

Academics, practice directors, and sociologists join forces to explore the challenges faced by designers of our urban landscape, and examine the alternatives to London's real-estate led urban development model.

This free event starts at 2pm, and is packed with panel talks, lectures, exhibitions, and a drinks reception to finish. This is definitely one to book your ticket in advance for (and to book a half-day off of work…)

