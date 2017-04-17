You simply start drawing your best version of a pizza, or house, or dog, or birthday cake and the algorithms try to figure out what it is that you’re trying to draw. It then tries to match your squiggles with drawings in its database, and if it finds any possible matches, it’ll show them in a list at the top of your virtual canvas. If you like one of those options, you simply click on it and AutoDraw replaces your amateurish creation with something a bit slicker. — techcrunch.com

The new AutoDraw tool is part of Google's A.I. Experiments sandbox and pairs machine learning with artist drawings from a growing, crowd-sourced library. "AutoDraw’s suggestion tool uses the same technology used in QuickDraw, to guess what you’re trying to draw," states the tool's About page. "Right now, it can guess hundreds of drawings and we look forward to adding more over time."

While simplicity and intuitive accessibility are the striking features of this early version, AutoDraw—and a universe of variations—show a lot of potential for architectural sketching and prototyping.