In case you haven't checked out Archinect's Pinterest boards in a while, we have compiled ten recently pinned images from outstanding projects on various Archinect Firm and People profiles.

Today's top images (in no particular order) are from the board Eating & Drinking Spaces.

↑ Pollen Street Social in London, UK by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office; Photo: Pedro Pegenaute

↑ Small Victory Bread + Coffee in Vancouver, BC by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design; Photo: Ema Peter

↑ Pear Tree House in East Dulwich, UK by Edgley Design

↑ Slot House in London, UK by Au Architects; Photo: David Butler Photography

↑ OZU in Los Angeles, CA by Aaron Neubert Architects; Photo: Alen Lin

↑ Chantry Farm Barn in Denston, UK by Hudson Architects

↑ Casa F12 in Mexico City by Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos

↑ The Strand, Gatti House – Apartment 4 in London, UK by PEEK Architecture + Design; Photo: Simon Maxwell / Alex Maguire

↑ Napa Barn in Saint Helena, CA by anderson architects

(Cover pic: Sonoma weeHouse in Santa Rosa, CA by Alchemy)

