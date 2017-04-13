This week, for our 100th episode of Archinect Sessions, we are excited to share our conversation with Archinect favorite Steven Holl. Our conversation spans a number of topics, including growing up in a small town in Washington state, his early career struggles, his inspirations, working in China, globalism, his friendship with Zaha, the Pritzker Prize, and the Steven Myron Holl Foundation.

Malawi Library sketch



Steven Holl's Alvar Aalto medal



Anchoring, 1989, Princeton Architectural Press