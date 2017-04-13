According to a listing on Zillow, Jose Oubrerie's visually complex, materially innovative Miller House is now on the market for $550,000. Each room is a study in unusual and exactingly executed detail; cabinets transition seamlessly into L-shaped shelving, while doors become hosts for asymmetrically placed conduits latched with what appears to be matte-finished silver nickel. Vivid bursts of color abruptly appear among otherwise natural-toned wood, from an electric blue wall to a wild red kitchen cabinet.
The effect is something akin to traveling through an architect's unbridled imagination; although the house does possess its own internal logic, the constant visual stimulus delivers perpetual surprise.
The Zillow listing possess a link to a 3D photographic tour of the house, which allows one to get a fuller sense of how the elements interlock, and just how dizzying it is to stride from one floor to another.
