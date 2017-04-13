The Chicago Architecture Biennial, curated this year by the Los Angeles-based studio Johnston Marklee, has announced that it’s teaming up with six museums and institutions that will serve as “Community Anchor” sites. In short, these sites will host events, exhibitions and programming intended to bring the Biennial audience out to other parts of the city, and to encourage visiting Chicago’s historic museums. Funded by the Chicago Community Trust, the Community Anchor program “confirms the Chicago Architecture Biennial’s commitment to being a city-wide initiative by expanding beyond downtown,” according to a press release.

The museums and institutions that have partnered with the Biennial are: The Beverly Arts Center, DePaul Art Museum, DuSable Museum of African American History, Hyde Park Art Center, the National Museum of Mexican Art, and the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture.

“There is no better place than the City of Chicago to come together, share ideas, and focus on the future of architecture and design,” states Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “The 2017 Chicago Architectural Biennial will build on the success of the inaugural 2015 event and feature Community Anchor sites in neighborhoods across the city. We are proud to share Chicago’s world-class architecture with visitors from across the country and around the world this fall.”

The 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial opens on September 16, 2017.