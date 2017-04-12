Established in 2000 to “honor the contributions of immigrants to the United States and to foster appreciation of the arts and sciences”, the Vilcek Foundation has just announced that a major new prize for architects is open for applications. Three winners will each receive $50,000 in unrestricted funding.

In order to qualify, applicants must have been born outside of the United States, be 38 years of age or younger, and hold a professional degree in architecture (or a related field). This includes professionals working in the fields of urban planning, landscape architecture, architectural engineering and architecture criticism.

Candidates must submit an application form, a CV, a portfolio, three short essays and proof of immigration status. A panel of experts will evaluate their portfolios and essays. Winners will be announced in February 2018. Submissions are open now. Head over here for more information.