Known for portraying a "clean and analytical minimalist aesthetic" in his work, New York-based photographer Todd Eberle has captured sharp, personable portraits of architectural icons like David Adjaye, Rem Koolhaas, Frank Gehry, Phyllis Lambert, and Philip Johnson...Most recently, Woodbury University's Julius Shulman Institute bestowed its prestigious JSI Excellence in Photography Award to Todd Eberle for 2017.

Todd Eberle will be presented with the JSI Photography Award on May 4, during opening night of his “Empire of Space” exhibition at the WUHO Gallery. Previous recipients of the award include James Welling, Hélène Binet, Grant Mudford, Pedro E. Guererro, Catherine Opie, Richard Barnes, and Iwan Baan.

Julius Shulman, Kaufmann House, Palm Springs, CA, July 2003. Photo ©2017 Todd Eberle.

David Adjaye in Length x Width x Height (2004), London, October 2004. Photo ©2017 Todd Eberle.

Frank Gehry in his sculpture “A Study, 1999”, Gagosian Gallery, Beverly Hills, CA, March 1999. Photo ©2017 Todd Eberle.

Rem Koolhaas and client, Jean François Lemoine, Maison á Bordeaux, May 1998. Photo ©2017 Todd Eberle.

