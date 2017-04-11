What's more relaxing than a glass-bottomed sky pool 42 stories above Houston? Well, pretty much every other thing in the known universe, which makes the existence of this Jackson + Ryan Architects-designed pool not only an eye-catching publicity stunt for the residential tower's developer, but a viral, stomach-clenching video that is now titilating news anchors over at CNN. Here's the video, in full, as posted on the developer's Facebook page: