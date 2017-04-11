This post is brought to you by AA Istanbul Visiting School.



Robotic Mediations

Wednesday 28 June – Friday 7 July 2017

AA Istanbul Visiting School, in collaboration with Istanbul Bilgi University, is a unique learning and making experience. The programme continues to build on its expertise on generative design methodologies and large-scale prototyping techniques from previous years, while bringing together a range of experts from internationally acclaimed academic institutions and practices, Architectural Association, Zaha Hadid Architects, among others.

AA Istanbul Visiting School will investigate the inherent associations between form, material, and structure through the rigorous implementation of innovative design and fabrication techniques. Computational methods for design, analysis, and fabrication will be coupled with physical experimentation, fostering ‘learning-by-experimentation’ in an active collaborative studio environment. Throughout the design and fabrication processes, the associations between various computational platforms will establish correlations between form-finding, material computation, and structural performance. These discoveries will formulate new means of interpreting conventional fabrication processes towards their advancement within the domain of advanced computational and robotic methods. The key objective of AA Istanbul Visiting School will comprise the design and fabrication of a one-to-one scale prototype realized by the use of robotic fabrication techniques.

The programme will be formulated as a two-phase process:

Stage 1: Participants will gain an insight of material processes, computational methods, and various fabrication techniques, culminating with core concepts related to complexity in design practices. During this stage, basic and advanced tutorials on generative design algorithms and analysis tools will be provided. Building on its core methodology from its previous versions, AA Istanbul VS will perform as a team-based workshop promoting collaboration and research. Participants will be introduced to advanced fabrication techniques.

Stage 2: Participants will propose design interventions based on the skills and knowledge gained during the first stage. Study models of various scales will be produced, finally followed by the robotic fabrication and assembly of a full scale working prototype which unifies the design goals of the programme.

The design agendas of AA Athens and AA Istanbul Visiting Schools will directly create feedback on one another, allowing participation in either one or both Programmes.

Prominent Features of the workshop/ skills developed:

Participants will be part of an active learning environment where the large tutor to student ratio (4:1) allows for personalized tutorials and debates.

The toolset of AA Istanbul includes but is not limited to Rhinoceros, Processing, and Grasshopper, as well as analysis software.

Participants will have access to digital fabrication tools such as 3-axis CNC router, laser-cutter, and 3d-printer.

Design seminars and lecture series will support the key objectives of the programme, disseminating fundamental design techniques and relevant critical thinking methodologies.

Robotic design and fabrication processes will formulate the physical prototyping phase of the programme.

Eligibility

The workshop is open to current architecture and design students, PhD candidates and young professionals. Prior software knowledge is not required.

Accreditation

Participants receive the AA Visiting School Certificate with the completion of the Programme.

Location

Istanbul Bilgi University – SantralIstanbul

Eski Silahtarağa Elektrik Santrali

Kazım Karabekir Cad. No:2

Eyüp 34060 İstanbul Turkey

Applications

The AA Visiting School requires a fee of £600 per participant, which includes a £60 Visiting Membership fee. Discount options for groups or for those wishing to apply for both AA Istanbul and AA Athens Visiting Schools are available. Please contact the AA Visiting School Coordinator for more details. Alternatively, you can find more information on application and discounts from the link below:

http://ai.aaschool.ac.uk/istanbul/apply/

The deadline for applications is 14 June 2017. No portfolio or CV, only requirement is the online application form and fees. The online application can be reached from:

https://www.aaschool.ac.uk/STUDY/ONLINEAPPLICATION/visitingApplication.php?schoolID=456

For more information, please visit:

http://www.aaschool.ac.uk/STUDY/VISITING/istanbul

http://ai.aaschool.ac.uk/istanbul/

Contact details:

Elif Erdine (AA Istanbul Visiting School Programme Director)

Email: elif.erdine@aaschool.ac.uk

AA Visiting School Coordinator:

Email: visitingschool@aaschool.ac.uk