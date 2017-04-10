It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out on our latest recommendations.

This week's LA picks include a Michael Maltzan lecture at Woodbury, the 2017 Great Los Angeles River CleanUp, and AGENCY Architecture “BREACH” exhibition.

Michael Maltzan: Elastic | April 11, recommended by Justine Testado

As part of Woodbury Architecture's Spring '17 event series, Michael Maltzan will deliver his “Elastic” lecture at the Woodbury Burbank campus tomorrow evening. If you've been meaning to catch one of Maltzan's talks, this is your chance!

28th Annual Great Los Angeles River CleanUp | April 15-29, recommended by Alexander Walter

Earth Day is coming up soon, and with so much growing excitement about the ongoing LA River revitalization, here's your chance to (literally) get your hands dirty on the (literal) grassroots level: the 28th Annual Great Los Angeles River CleanUp: La Gran Limpieza needs the help of many, many busy hands at 14 sites along the entire length of the LA River on the last three Saturdays of Earth Month (April 15th, 22nd, and 29th). At last year's cleanup, 9,000 volunteers helped to prevent over 70 tons of trash from being flushed out to the ocean.

“BREACH” by AGENCY Architecture | Open now until April 23, recommended by Justine Testado

Image via WUHO Gallery/Facebook.

Curated by AGENCY Architecture principals Ersela Kripa and Stephen Mueller, this exhibition “presents the material residue of [the] ritualistic demolition” of breaching, wherein military and security operatives are trained to infiltrate “mock cities” and therefore “quickly become expert at exploiting — and exploding — the weaknesses of common architectural assemblages.” The exhibition reveals never-before-seen excerpts from AGENCY’s simulation site database, featuring over 400 simulated urban environments worldwide.

