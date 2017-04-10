[...] Peter Zumthor spoke with LACMA CEO [...] Michael Govan about the concepts behind his plans for LACMA's future presentation of its collections. Peter last spoke at LACMA in 2013 in conjunction with the exhibition The Presence of the Past: Peter Zumthor Reconsiders LACMA, when we were in the very early stages of thinking about LACMA's new building. Since that time, Peter and Michael have been working on the concepts behind the building, and Peter and his team have been refining the plans. — Unframed

The building design has a come a long way since its earlier, deliberately dark "inkblot" style.

"As for the change in color from dark to light?," Unframed writes, "Peter's thinking has evolved along with the building, and he wanted it to be elemental, with a mineral tone, very substantial but not slick, and to make the outside feel like the inside."

Renderings and illustrations by Atelier Peter Zumthor (street level rendering by Atelier Peter Zumthor/The Boundary). All images via unframed.lacma.org.