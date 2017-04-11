With the prospect of a 4-day weekend ahead, London's residents and businesses are making plans to make the most of what should be a sunny and busy break. While London has some incredible green parks to enjoy, make sure not to miss out on special exhibitions and events over the break.

Why no fill a free day over the long weekend with visiting closing exhibitions, including The Fantastic Barbican World and Revolution: Russian Art 1917–1932?

Image: Fairground Ride by Iantresman (Own work) CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Fairground: an exploration of art, politics and ideas | 13-15 April

With games including Coconuts Complaints and Smash the Patriarchy, this take on a traditional fairground explores the political and social issues faced today through clever takes on traditional games. Visitors will be entertained and challenged in a way which they never have been before.

Image, "The Light Club of Vizcaya: A Women’s Picture" 2012

Exhibition: The Crystal Land | Until 13 April

The Crystal Land, an exhibition by Josiah McElheny, will be closing this week. It explores through multi media the alternative histories of modernism, and how it can explain that 'aesthetics are always political'.

Image: The Design Museum

Easter Workshop | Tech Will Save Us | 14-16 April

These free drop-in workshops will allow participants to create wearable tech, code an app, or play with sound and light. The Design Museum, with their permanent exhibition, Designer Maker User, works to promote the designers and makers behind great designs, and to celebrate the creative process.

Image: C Tate Photography

Fujiko Nakaya: London Fog | Until 18th April

Extended due to high demand, this installation by Fujiko Nakaya was part of the 10 days 6 nights series at the Tate. The immersive fog sculpture has delighted the public this month; children and adults alike take delight in loosing each other (and their surroundings) in the cloud. An accompanying atmospheric soundscape transports users away from their south London surrounds, at least temporarily.



Image © Freddie Opoku-Addaie, photo by Benedict Johnson

The 8-14s Studio Visiting Artist: Freddie Opoku-Addaie | 15th April

This studio for 8-14 year olds allows them to explore movement-based artistic expression with visiting artist Freddie Opoku-Addaie. This open, drop-in studio is naturally collaborative and welcoming, meaning that those who don't consider themselves a young artist, should nevertheless come along to explore expression.

