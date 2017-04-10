eVolo Magazine has concluded another successful Skyscraper Competition for 2017, and Archinect and Bustler are thrilled to announce the winners! The sky is indeed the limit for this competition, which gives participants complete freedom in designing their skyscraper interpretations. At the same time, entrants are challenged to re-examine the skyscraper's definition, purpose, and the potential for vertical living in the 21st century. Since eVolo first launched the Skyscraper Competition in 2006, they have received over 6,000 projects from around the globe.

As expected, competition runs high every year. Out of 444 submissions this year, the jury chose three prize winners and 22 honorable mentions. The prize winners are:

First place: “Mashambas Skyscraper” by Pawel Lipiński and Mateusz Frankowski from Poland



Project excerpt: “The design proposes a modular and scalable skyscraper conceived as an educational center and marketplace for new agricultural communities in sub-Saharan Africa. It seeks to increase farming opportunities and reduce hunger in these regions.”

Second place: “Vertical Factories in Megacities” by Tianshu Liu and Lingshen Xie from the United States



Project excerpt: Focusing on Manila in the Philippines, the design “investigates the benefits of moving factories back to megacities. The proposal calls for a series of alternating architectural layers- factories and recreational areas stacked together to create a vertical structure. Each recreational layer would feed from the waste and resources of these factories.”

Third place: “Espiral3500” by Javier López-Menchero Ortiz de Salazar from Spain



Project excerpt: “The eastern coast of Spain, containing the most highly populated seafront areas in the country, has suffered an indiscriminate urban expansion. Criteria for construction have erred on the speculative side rather than being the rational consequence of studying the urban needs of the territory. Espiral3500 is situated in 'La Albufera', an agricultural natural park which has been subjected to speculation based development and expansive growth...The main investigation of this project is to understand the relationship between and the role played by private and public spaces within the skyscraper.”

Keep scrolling to see some of the Honorable Mentions:

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: The Monument of Giant by Ko Jinhyeuk, Cheong Changwon, Cho Kyuhyung, Choi Sunwoong | South Korea

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Acupuncture of Urban Traffic Structure by Kristina Rykova | Russia

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: “Human Castell Skyscraper” by Tamin Song, Jin Woo Kuk, Sun Hee Yoo, Bruce Han, Gangmin Yoo, Jun Sun Baek | New Zealand

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Pod-vending Skyscraper by Haseef Rafiei | United Kingdom

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: The Forgotten Memorials: The Utopian Future of Urbanization by Zhonghan Huang, Wen Zhu | United States

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Adaptive Capacity: A Socio-ecological Community by Adriann Jeevananthan | United Kingdom

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Gone with the Wind Skyscraper by Shenghui Yang, Xu Pan, Yue Song, Yingxin Cheng, Binci Wang, Yuerong Zhou, Yaying Zheng, Shiman Wang | China

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Heal-Berg: Reverse Climate Changing Machine by Luca Beltrame, Saba Nabavi Tafreshi | Italy, Austria

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Genesis Skyscraper by Arturo Emilio Garrido Ontiveros, Andrés Pastrana Bonillo, Judit Pinach Martí, Alex Tintea | Spain

↑ HONORABLE MENTION: The Arch Skyscraper by Wenjia Li, Ran Huo, Jing Ju | China



↑ HONORABLE MENTION: Parallel Manhattan by Zhiyong Dong, Jiongcheng Mou, Xiuping Han, Xingyu Liu | China

The 2017 jury featured: Eric Bunge [principal nArchitects], Manuelle Gautrand [principal Manuelle Gautrand Architecture], Ferda Kolatan [founding director su11], Andrea Morgante [principal Shiro Studio], Marcos Novak [professor and director at transLAB], Yitan Sun [winner 2016 Skyscraper Competition], Boštjan Vuga [principal Sadar+Vuga], and Jianshi Wu [winner 2016 Skyscraper Competition].

