The AIA has released a revamped version of its Disaster Assistance Handbook, which they claim is “significantly enhanced” and “will serve as a go-to resource for architects, built environments professionals, municipal government officials and emergency managers involved in disaster mitigation, preparation, response, and recovery.” Developed by a national team of AIA members and staff, alongside contributions from industry experts and government officials, the Handbook is oriented towards utilizing architects’ existing skill set to address different phases of a disaster.

“As the frequency, severity and costs of natural and manmade hazards continue to impact the built environment, the unique skillsets that architects bring to all phases of emergency management are more critical than ever, “ states AIA’s embattled Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA. “The new Handbook shows architects everywhere how they can work with local governments to prepare for and respond to disasters, and how they can help enhance community resilience through individual client projects and participation in broader planning efforts.”