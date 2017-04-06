Although certain architects have attempted to inject humor into the profession, architecture is generally not known for its slapstick and wry timing, which makes the pairing of interviewer Michael Ian Black (formerly of classic comedy show The State) and Yale Dean of Architecture Deborah Berke just...unusual, but great. You can listen to their talk about the role of architecture in everyday life here.

