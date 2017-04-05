April is already here, and the Curry Stone Design Prize just announced seven new members for the Social Design Circle. Instead of announcing only one winner for the 2017 Curry Stone Design Prize, the Social Design Circle was created to honor a total of 100 individual designers and practices across the globe whose work is dedicated to addressing an array of social issues in their local communities and cities. — Bustler

Based on the Social Design Circle monthly question “Can Design Prevent Disaster?”, the seven designers who were selected to join the Circle include Denver-based Build Change, the Mississippi State University's Gulf Coast Community Design Studio, and Yasmeen Lari's Heritage Foundation of Pakistan.

See the rest of this month's honorees on Bustler. In case you missed them, you can find March and February's members linked below.