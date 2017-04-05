The architecture giant Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) has announced that they will open a new office in Dubai, a move intended to further their presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The office will be led by Thomas Behr, who will oversee all operations in the region, alongside Uwe Nienstedt, who will manage the office in Dubai. With a prime location on Sheik Zayed Road, the office will oversee current projects and put forward new project proposals.

While the office may be new, SOM has a long presence in the region. From designing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai—the world’s tallest building—to master planning Bahrain Bay in Manama, SOM has cultivated region-specific knowledge, whether in the form of energy conservation or in “reflecting” Islamic culture.

"Our new office allows SOM to build upon decades of experience in the Middle East. By establishing a formal presence in Dubai--an important business center for the region--we are better equipped to serve our local clients, to work with consultants and officials, and to further develop our design and technical expertise specific to the region," states Behr in a press release.