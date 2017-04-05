The Island is uniquely positioned to accommodate an expanded LaGuardia Airport that would reduce delays and could serve as many as 12 million more passengers annually. — 6sqft

Last week, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the city would close Rikers Island jail complex. The news followed a report by the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform which recommended such action. The report also included a number of innovative ideas for a post-jail Rikers, including expanding LaGuardia Airport onto the island and adding a new runway and more terminal space.