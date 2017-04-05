Located in Seoul, the Lotte World Tower, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, has become the world’s fifth tallest tower, in the process knocking 1WTC—the tallest U.S. American building—out of the top five. At 555 meters tall, the Lotte World Tower has also surpassed Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers, which not long ago was among the tallest towers in the world. The Tower is nearly double the height of the now second-largest tower in Seoul, Three International Financial Center.

The Lotte World Tower houses retail spaces, offices, a luxury hotel, and an officitel—or studio-apartment style accommodations meant for the people who work in the building and which feature a slew of amenities. At the base of the building, the ten-story Lotte World Mall has already been open since 2014, and is a popular destination in the city, drawing 28.2 million people in its first year. That’s the equivalent of one out of every two South Koreans. The two building components are connected via interior pathways as well as an outdoor public space.