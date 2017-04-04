According to a newly released press statement, Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne has been named the first “Critic at Large” at Pratt Institute’s Graduate Architecture and Urban Design program (GAUD). The position was created “to expand discourse across the GAUD curriculum and build connections between the pedagogical and professional aspects of the program.”

Mayne is expected to work directly with students from each year and each program on projects on “several key days”. The press release states that these days will manifest as both intimate, one-on-one discussions and public events.

In honor of the appointment, Mayne will deliver a lecture on Thursday, April 13 at 6 PM, reflecting on his work as a pedagogue and architect.