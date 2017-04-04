Over the years, we’ve done stories on all sorts of people, but to our knowledge we have never done one on a late middle-aged man who dresses in biker gear with visible tattoos and sterling-silver skull rings. And certainly not one who also happens to be fluent in French and advanced mathematics. No, Peter Marino is one-of-a-kind. — CBS

60 Minutes did a special on the leather-clad architect Peter Marino, which they then transcribed and put online. The interview was conducted by Steve Kroft.

Some choice quotes from the episode:

On his infamous look:

"It’s a decoy."

"Thinking out-of-the-box goes along with dressing out-of-the-box and living out-of-the-box. If you want to come up with a really original design idea and you want to capture a whole new design direction, perhaps the best way to arrive at that is not by acting and thinking and doing like everybody else. That’s all."

On his work:

"Design-wise, I look at everything. If I don’t personally design it, I’ll review it. I’m kind of creative director of the firm."

On working with his (primarily exceedingly wealthy) clients:

"I like my clients. All of my clients say, 'Peter. You’re talented. But, your best virtue is your discretion.' They really don’t want to be talked about."

"If they need to be treated a different way, no one’s told me. I remember when I was meeting certain royal families if I had to behave a certain way. Like, you better tell me what I’m supposed to say and do. They went, the way you look, it doesn’t really matter. Just be yourself. And I went OK, OK. "