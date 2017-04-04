Wasteful, inefficient, and pointlessly expensive to operate: most of Donald Trump's namesake properties, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner's new "666" edifice, are oozing energy by virtue of their poor design and indifference toward conservation. A report by the IBTimes noted that:

As of 2015, Trump Tower in midtown used more energy than 93 percent of large residential buildings in Manhattan, according to the report. Trump International Hotel and Tower used more energy than 70 percent of large hotels in the city, while Trump SoHo used more energy than 79 percent of large hotels in the city. The report also detailed Kushner’s office at 666 Fifth Avenue, which used more energy than 85 percent of large office buildings in Manhattan.