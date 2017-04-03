It's the start of another week in Los Angeles. If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out. Check back regularly so you don't miss out on our latest event recommendations.

This week's LA picks include Woodbury Interior Architecture's inaugural Unmentionables Symposium, a book talk and signing with LTL Architects' Paul Lewis for “Manual of Section”; and the one-night exhibition “YES, I'VE HAD A FACELIFT, BUT WHO HASN'T?”.

Unmentionables Symposium | April 7-8, recommended by Alexander Walter

Woodbury's Department of Interior Architecture hosts its inaugural Unmentionables Symposium and hopes to create a platform for discourse in the field off the beaten paths, aiming to "serve as a provocation for marginalia, taboos, illicit ideas, and undertheorized issues such as critical interiority and physical and virtual constructed environments." The roster of guests and speakers includes Billie Tsien, Susan Szenasy, Edward Lifson, Bruce A. Block, Mona Simpson, among others.

“Manual of Section”: Lewis.Tsurumaki.Lewis | Lecture and Book signing | April 8, recommended by Justine Testado

“Manual of Section” by Paul Lewis. Image via cyruspenarroyo.com.

LTL Architects' Paul Lewis will be at the A+D Museum for a book talk and signing for “Manual of Section”. Lewis' book aims to fill the lacking framework for the section, the essential architectural representation technique and a highly debatable topic among architects. Space is limited, so book those tickets now.

YES, I'VE HAD A FACELIFT, BUT WHO HASN'T? | April 9, recommended by Nicholas Korody

The Bethlehem Baptist Church is a historic Rudolph Schindler-designed building located in Central Alameda in Los Angeles. Following years of neglect, the building was recently subjected to a renovation by non-experts, leading to a structure that is preserved but not according to the strictures of preservationists. "YES, I'VE HAD A FACELIFT, BUT WHO HASN'T?" comprises an exhibition that explores alternative understandings of preservation within a larger social, political, ecological and aesthetic context. Confined to a single evening, the event includes a wide variety of temporary interventions by architects, artists, designers and a historian that constitute a preservation strategy, or a way of enframing the building’s temporality, considering either the Bethlehem Baptist Church in its historic specificity or the broader implications of putting preservation on display.

